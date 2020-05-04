All apartments in Ives Estates
Find more places like 20701 Northeast 2nd Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ives Estates, FL
/
20701 Northeast 2nd Court
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:03 PM

20701 Northeast 2nd Court

20701 NE 2nd Ct · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ives Estates
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20701 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL 33179
Andover Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
701 Northeast 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. Smart Home - Corner Unit - 2019 New Construciton - VIA VENTURA RAMBLAS- 4 Bed + Family Room / 3.5 Baths with GARAGE in MIAMI. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance. Ceramic/Tile in First Floor and Carpet in Second Floor. New Stainless Steal appliances. Amenities will be ready in mids 2020. Hurry it wont last. Close to Aventura Mall, Hard Rock, minutes to the beach and super well located near major highways. Close to MIA and FLL. Gated community. Quite and friendly neighborhood. Vacant on Supra no appointment Go and Show, price negotiable. [ Published 4-May-20 / ID 3529165 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have any available units?
20701 Northeast 2nd Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have?
Some of 20701 Northeast 2nd Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20701 Northeast 2nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
20701 Northeast 2nd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20701 Northeast 2nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court offer parking?
Yes, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court does offer parking.
Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have a pool?
No, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have accessible units?
No, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20701 Northeast 2nd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20701 Northeast 2nd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20701 Northeast 2nd Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ives Estates 1 BedroomsIves Estates 2 Bedrooms
Ives Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIves Estates Apartments with Parking
Ives Estates Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL
Atlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLThe Acreage, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

California Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity