20701 Northeast 2nd Court

701 Northeast 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. Smart Home - Corner Unit - 2019 New Construciton - VIA VENTURA RAMBLAS- 4 Bed + Family Room / 3.5 Baths with GARAGE in MIAMI. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance. Ceramic/Tile in First Floor and Carpet in Second Floor. New Stainless Steal appliances. Amenities will be ready in mids 2020. Hurry it wont last. Close to Aventura Mall, Hard Rock, minutes to the beach and super well located near major highways. Close to MIA and FLL. Gated community. Quite and friendly neighborhood. Vacant on Supra no appointment Go and Show, price negotiable. [ Published 4-May-20 / ID 3529165 ]