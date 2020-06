Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle. This rare opportunity to live in a quiet gated community close to all of the action Aventura has to offer. Their is also an oversized master bedroom and a walkout balcony for relaxing.