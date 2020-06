Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage. Balcony off of 1 bedroom upstairs and patio off first floor family room. Gated community, with clubhouse, gym, community pool off the intracostal, with intralcostal views.