All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE

5409 Los Palma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5409 Los Palma Vista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hunters Creek Pool Home - Huge home located in a cul-de-sac with extra upgraded touches throughout. Brick pavers driveway leads to entry and sides of the exterior of the home. Interior has crown molding, upgraded baseboard treatment and lighting. Formal living and dining room combo at entry. Spacious eat in kitchen is equipped with corian counter tops, breakfast bar and 42 upper cabinets. The family room has a decorative wall that is ready to mount your TV and a built in cabinets with lighting. One bedroom located downstairs with wood flooring along with a full bath, inside laundry with tiled walls and built in cabinet space. Wood flooring throughout the second level beginning with the stairs and includes a bonus room. Roomy master suite contains two separate walk in showers, dual corian vanity and custom built closets in each bedroom. Large Lanai overlooks the pool. No rear neighbors. Outside shower. Lots of additional storage space throughout the home. Application fee is per adult, deposit is equal to one months rent, filter service and renters insurance is required. Please call (866) 611-3590 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4263026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHunters Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hunters Creek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHunters Creek Apartments with Pools
Hunters Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FL
Cocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLAvon Park, FLPasadena Hills, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College