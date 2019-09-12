5409 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hunters Creek Pool Home - Huge home located in a cul-de-sac with extra upgraded touches throughout. Brick pavers driveway leads to entry and sides of the exterior of the home. Interior has crown molding, upgraded baseboard treatment and lighting. Formal living and dining room combo at entry. Spacious eat in kitchen is equipped with corian counter tops, breakfast bar and 42 upper cabinets. The family room has a decorative wall that is ready to mount your TV and a built in cabinets with lighting. One bedroom located downstairs with wood flooring along with a full bath, inside laundry with tiled walls and built in cabinet space. Wood flooring throughout the second level beginning with the stairs and includes a bonus room. Roomy master suite contains two separate walk in showers, dual corian vanity and custom built closets in each bedroom. Large Lanai overlooks the pool. No rear neighbors. Outside shower. Lots of additional storage space throughout the home. Application fee is per adult, deposit is equal to one months rent, filter service and renters insurance is required. Please call (866) 611-3590 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4263026)