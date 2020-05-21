All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE

4939 Solimartin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Solimartin Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Look no further. This is what you have been looking for, and you have found it in Hunters Creek. This is a well maintained 3/2/2 home with hardwood flooring throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with open plan living. Master bedroom has walk in his/her closets. Partially fenced backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways, restaurants, shopping and the attractions. Bonus, it comes with pool and lawn maintenance and is professionally managed. Hurry and make an appointment as this will not last. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have any available units?
4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have?
Some of 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
