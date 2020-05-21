4939 SOLIMARTIN DRIVE

Amenities

Look no further. This is what you have been looking for, and you have found it in Hunters Creek. This is a well maintained 3/2/2 home with hardwood flooring throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with open plan living. Master bedroom has walk in his/her closets. Partially fenced backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways, restaurants, shopping and the attractions. Bonus, it comes with pool and lawn maintenance and is professionally managed. Hurry and make an appointment as this will not last. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.