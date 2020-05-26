All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:33 PM

4772 Hearthside Drive

4772 Hearthside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4772 Hearthside Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
pool
tennis court
Available 6/7/2020.
Remodeled home in Hunters Creek. This exceptional floor plan boasts large spacious bedrooms, each with their own separate walk-in closet, and a master bath featuring a garden sized Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. NEW appliances. You'll love the quiet cul-de-sac setting surrounded by mature landscaping and an open back yard with plenty of room for a pool. It's all about location, and this home is perfectly situated within easy walking distance to A-rated schools, parks, trails, shopping and restaurants! Adjacent to beautiful Osprey Park, the gem of Hunter's Creek, featuring lush green manicured fields, children's play areas, tennis & basketball courts, baseball fields, Dog Park, walking & riding paths, and a beautiful community activity center. Come discover why Hunter's Creek was chosen as the best place to live in Florida by CNN Money Magazine! Lawn Services is not included, is an additional $50 to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4772 Hearthside Drive have any available units?
4772 Hearthside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4772 Hearthside Drive have?
Some of 4772 Hearthside Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4772 Hearthside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4772 Hearthside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 Hearthside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4772 Hearthside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4772 Hearthside Drive offer parking?
No, 4772 Hearthside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4772 Hearthside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4772 Hearthside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 Hearthside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4772 Hearthside Drive has a pool.
Does 4772 Hearthside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4772 Hearthside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 Hearthside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4772 Hearthside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4772 Hearthside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4772 Hearthside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

