4772 Hearthside Drive

Available 6/7/2020.

Remodeled home in Hunters Creek. This exceptional floor plan boasts large spacious bedrooms, each with their own separate walk-in closet, and a master bath featuring a garden sized Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. NEW appliances. You'll love the quiet cul-de-sac setting surrounded by mature landscaping and an open back yard with plenty of room for a pool. It's all about location, and this home is perfectly situated within easy walking distance to A-rated schools, parks, trails, shopping and restaurants! Adjacent to beautiful Osprey Park, the gem of Hunter's Creek, featuring lush green manicured fields, children's play areas, tennis & basketball courts, baseball fields, Dog Park, walking & riding paths, and a beautiful community activity center. Come discover why Hunter's Creek was chosen as the best place to live in Florida by CNN Money Magazine! Lawn Services is not included, is an additional $50 to the rent.