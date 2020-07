Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Engle quality! Bright and open floor plan! Very well maintained! Spacious covered and screened enclosure in rear. New Stainless Refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Nice later model washer and dryer. Spacious pantry, California closet system in Master bedroom. French doors leading out to patio. 4th bedroom, ideal for office as well, and is closeted! Gated and private community in Hunters Creek! Lawn service provided by landlord