All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 4537 Shanewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
4537 Shanewood Court
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

4537 Shanewood Court

4537 Shanewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4537 Shanewood Court, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4/2 Pool home Hunters Creek - Beautiful pool home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths available in Hunters Creek. All appliances including washer and dryer, lawn and pool service included in rent, ceramic tile and wood floors throughout, garage, backs to retention pond, and much more call today for details. No pets allowed. W. Psychoyos 407-544-3990
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,970.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent =$1,970.00
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2416473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Shanewood Court have any available units?
4537 Shanewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4537 Shanewood Court have?
Some of 4537 Shanewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Shanewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Shanewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Shanewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4537 Shanewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 4537 Shanewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Shanewood Court offers parking.
Does 4537 Shanewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 Shanewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Shanewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4537 Shanewood Court has a pool.
Does 4537 Shanewood Court have accessible units?
No, 4537 Shanewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Shanewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 Shanewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 Shanewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4537 Shanewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College