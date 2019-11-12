All apartments in Hunters Creek
4501 CHALFONT DRIVE

4501 Chalfont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Chalfont Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Home is back on the market. Location, Location, Location. Great home in Hunters Creek area. Pool home with a pond view for comfort and relaxation. Pool cleaning included with the rent. Tenant is responsible for Lawn maintenance.
The community offers tennis court, basketball court, Golf community . walking distance to the Middle School, lot of restaurants, shopping and more.
Cathedral ceilings, patio porch screened, irrigation system. The community is Chalfont at Hunters Creek. House is Vacant and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

