3898 HUNTERS ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Amazing Beautiful Executive Home! Great split floor plan with six bedrooms and four full bathrooms. One of the bedrooms can be used as an office. Beautiful furnished formal dining and living room. Large open family room. Covered patio and Screened heated pool and spa with a pond in the back perfect for relaxing or entertaining. A three-car garage and a beautiful large circular driveway. All of this in an established gated comminute. Close to nice restaurants, malls, and major roads. Come see all the beautiful details personally!