3285 AMACA CIRCLE

Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando.



This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).



The floor plan includes spacious Living room/ Dining room leading to a Large Family room with vaulted ceilings, built-in entertainment area with cabinets and a faux fireplace (please note: the fireplace is not operational and is for asthetic purposes only). Just off the family room is a downstairs half bath for convenience.



The Family room open to the spacious Kitchen which includes Corian counters and updated kitchen cabinets with all appliances and also features a large breakfast nook and pantry.



The Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor and includes vaulted ceilings and plant/decoration shelves. The Master bath includes dual vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet.



Upstairs 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and small nook at top of stair with electrical outlets-perfect for a small office area.



This property also features a separate laundry downstairs with washer/dryer (washer/dryer not warranted), a 3-car garage with built in shelving for storage, storage closets throughout and in the backy there is a a small patio and the backyard features some fruit trees.



Conveniently located just off Hunters Creek Blvd. with quick access to the 417 (Greenway) and just minutes from local dining and shopping establishments.



Lawn service and lawn treatments included in the rent.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.