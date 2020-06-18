All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 3285 AMACA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:43 AM

3285 AMACA CIRCLE

3285 Amaca Circle · (407) 536-7223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando.

This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).

The floor plan includes spacious Living room/ Dining room leading to a Large Family room with vaulted ceilings, built-in entertainment area with cabinets and a faux fireplace (please note: the fireplace is not operational and is for asthetic purposes only). Just off the family room is a downstairs half bath for convenience.

The Family room open to the spacious Kitchen which includes Corian counters and updated kitchen cabinets with all appliances and also features a large breakfast nook and pantry.

The Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor and includes vaulted ceilings and plant/decoration shelves. The Master bath includes dual vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet.

Upstairs 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and small nook at top of stair with electrical outlets-perfect for a small office area.

This property also features a separate laundry downstairs with washer/dryer (washer/dryer not warranted), a 3-car garage with built in shelving for storage, storage closets throughout and in the backy there is a a small patio and the backyard features some fruit trees.

Conveniently located just off Hunters Creek Blvd. with quick access to the 417 (Greenway) and just minutes from local dining and shopping establishments.

Lawn service and lawn treatments included in the rent.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have any available units?
3285 AMACA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3285 AMACA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3285 AMACA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3285 AMACA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 AMACA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3285 AMACA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3285 AMACA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3285 AMACA CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Hunters Creek, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity