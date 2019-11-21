All apartments in Hunters Creek
3108 TURTLE LANE
Last updated November 21 2019

3108 TURTLE LANE

3108 Turtle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Turtle Lane, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath remodeled home in the quiet secluded Hunters Creek community of Timucua features a large upgraded open
kitchen with granite countertops wonderful for entertaining, tile and laminate flooring throughout and a split floor plan. There is a formal dining room just off the kitchen near the entrance as well as a formal sitting/den or 5th bedroom. A large screened in pool with porch overlooks a serene pond great for winding down after a hard day at work. Close to shopping and restaurants with quick access to SR417, the Osceola Pkwy and other major
roads. Rent AS - IS CONDITION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 TURTLE LANE have any available units?
3108 TURTLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 3108 TURTLE LANE have?
Some of 3108 TURTLE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 TURTLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3108 TURTLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 TURTLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3108 TURTLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 3108 TURTLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3108 TURTLE LANE offers parking.
Does 3108 TURTLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 TURTLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 TURTLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3108 TURTLE LANE has a pool.
Does 3108 TURTLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3108 TURTLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 TURTLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 TURTLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 TURTLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 TURTLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

