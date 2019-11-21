3108 TURTLE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This wonderful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath remodeled home in the quiet secluded Hunters Creek community of Timucua features a large upgraded open

kitchen with granite countertops wonderful for entertaining, tile and laminate flooring throughout and a split floor plan. There is a formal dining room just off the kitchen near the entrance as well as a formal sitting/den or 5th bedroom. A large screened in pool with porch overlooks a serene pond great for winding down after a hard day at work. Close to shopping and restaurants with quick access to SR417, the Osceola Pkwy and other major

roads. Rent AS - IS CONDITION!