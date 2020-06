Amenities

2945 Falling Tree Circle Available 03/13/20 Beautiful 3 /2 Home with Lawn Care Included - Hunters Creek - Beautiful 3/2 home with lawn care included in Hunters Creek will be available by 3/13/20! This 3/2 home has large master bedroom and bath with garden tub. Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 car garage with opener, screened patio, fenced back yard. Excellent location near attractions, shopping and all major highways. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE2332894)