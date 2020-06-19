All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 2620 Talova Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
2620 Talova Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

2620 Talova Drive

2620 Talova Drive · (407) 569-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 5/1/2020.
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake. Spacious bath with both soaking tub and glass walled shower and walk-in closet has new carpet being installed in bedroom area. Formal living room and formal dining rooms on first floor have new carpet being installed, family room with fireplace has tiled floors and open ceiling to top story height. Kitchen has center island, space for casual dining and door to covered porch. Glass top stove, and dishwasher and refrigerator provided. New dark wood vinyl planking floors being installed. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included and half bath are adjacent to kitchen area. Laundry provides direct access to 2 car garage. Second floor has three more spacious bedrooms with two walk-in closets. There is also a full bath and large bonus room/loft area with plenty of storage closets and computer desk alcove. Two car garage, mechanical closet and attic space. House has dual air conditioning systems to ensure comfort throughout the house. Enjoy views of small lake from covered porch. Conveniently located in Hunters Creek area and close to John Young Parkway/SR 417 interchange for commute. Tenant has access to Hunters Creek community amenities. Zoned for Orange County schools: Endeavor Elementary, Hunters Creek Middle and Freedom High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Talova Drive have any available units?
2620 Talova Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2620 Talova Drive have?
Some of 2620 Talova Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Talova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Talova Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Talova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Talova Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 2620 Talova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Talova Drive does offer parking.
Does 2620 Talova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Talova Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Talova Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 Talova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Talova Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 Talova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Talova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Talova Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Talova Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2620 Talova Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2620 Talova Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Hunters Creek, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity