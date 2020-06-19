2620 Talova Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 5/1/2020.

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake. Spacious bath with both soaking tub and glass walled shower and walk-in closet has new carpet being installed in bedroom area. Formal living room and formal dining rooms on first floor have new carpet being installed, family room with fireplace has tiled floors and open ceiling to top story height. Kitchen has center island, space for casual dining and door to covered porch. Glass top stove, and dishwasher and refrigerator provided. New dark wood vinyl planking floors being installed. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included and half bath are adjacent to kitchen area. Laundry provides direct access to 2 car garage. Second floor has three more spacious bedrooms with two walk-in closets. There is also a full bath and large bonus room/loft area with plenty of storage closets and computer desk alcove. Two car garage, mechanical closet and attic space. House has dual air conditioning systems to ensure comfort throughout the house. Enjoy views of small lake from covered porch. Conveniently located in Hunters Creek area and close to John Young Parkway/SR 417 interchange for commute. Tenant has access to Hunters Creek community amenities. Zoned for Orange County schools: Endeavor Elementary, Hunters Creek Middle and Freedom High.