All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 14656 Trapper Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
14656 Trapper Rd.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

14656 Trapper Rd.

14656 Trapper Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

14656 Trapper Road, Hunters Creek, FL 32837

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/3 with fenced yard in Hunters Creek! Available now! - Stunning four bedroom, three bathroom home located in the newly developed The Pointe at Hunters Creek subdivision. This spacious property boasts ceramic tiled living areas, a beautiful modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, dining room, spacious family room, and carpeted bedrooms. Let's not forget to mention the beautifully paved extended lanai and the large fence enclosed yard with room for all to enjoy! Lawn service, fertilization, and lawn pest control are all included in the rent! Hurry, this property will not last long!

About the Area (taken from the website, www.Ilovehunterscreek.com):

The Pointe at Hunters Creek is located in one of the best and most convenient areas in all of Orlando. Its only moments away from some of the most delightful shopping, such as The Villages of Hunters Creek, The Loop, Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores, and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. There is also a huge variety of restaurants nearby, from recognizable national chains, to local favorites, ranging from come as you are casual to white tablecloth, fine dining.

Of course, the local attractions are countless, comprised of many theme parks, museums, performing arts, live entertainment, and nightlife. Local recreational parks include Osprey Park and Shingle Creek Trailhead, a nature preserve and a great place to hike, bike, kayak, fish, boat, canoe, or freely explore. In addition, Bear Creek Park is just a short drive away and offers not only many amenities, but also, a nice variety of programs.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE5018737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14656 Trapper Rd. have any available units?
14656 Trapper Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14656 Trapper Rd. have?
Some of 14656 Trapper Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14656 Trapper Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14656 Trapper Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14656 Trapper Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14656 Trapper Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14656 Trapper Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 14656 Trapper Rd. offers parking.
Does 14656 Trapper Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14656 Trapper Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14656 Trapper Rd. have a pool?
No, 14656 Trapper Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14656 Trapper Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14656 Trapper Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14656 Trapper Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14656 Trapper Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14656 Trapper Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14656 Trapper Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHunters Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hunters Creek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHunters Creek Apartments with Pools
Hunters Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FL
Cocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLAvon Park, FLPasadena Hills, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College