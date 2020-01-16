All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated January 16 2020

14614 Traders Path

14614 Traders Path · No Longer Available
Location

14614 Traders Path, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Amazing 3B/2B House in Hunters Creek - This 3 bed/2 bath home has a screened lanai and sits on a corner lot with a large fenced back yard. Open floor plan features a great room with open kitchen and dining areas, eat in space in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings and a 2 car garage with brand new opener. French doors from the kitchen, living room and master lead to a screened lanai, perfect for entertaining! The generous master has a walk in shower and generous closet space. Just around the corner is the community park and pool, just for Settler's Landing residents, and association amenities are close by including tennis courts, golf, basketball, racquetball and so much more! Rated as the 21st best place to live in America, Hunter's Creek is convenient to shopping and dining, great schools and is beautifully maintained!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5428935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 Traders Path have any available units?
14614 Traders Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14614 Traders Path have?
Some of 14614 Traders Path's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14614 Traders Path currently offering any rent specials?
14614 Traders Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 Traders Path pet-friendly?
No, 14614 Traders Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14614 Traders Path offer parking?
Yes, 14614 Traders Path offers parking.
Does 14614 Traders Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14614 Traders Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 Traders Path have a pool?
Yes, 14614 Traders Path has a pool.
Does 14614 Traders Path have accessible units?
No, 14614 Traders Path does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 Traders Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14614 Traders Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 14614 Traders Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 14614 Traders Path does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
