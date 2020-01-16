14614 Traders Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court

Amazing 3B/2B House in Hunters Creek - This 3 bed/2 bath home has a screened lanai and sits on a corner lot with a large fenced back yard. Open floor plan features a great room with open kitchen and dining areas, eat in space in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings and a 2 car garage with brand new opener. French doors from the kitchen, living room and master lead to a screened lanai, perfect for entertaining! The generous master has a walk in shower and generous closet space. Just around the corner is the community park and pool, just for Settler's Landing residents, and association amenities are close by including tennis courts, golf, basketball, racquetball and so much more! Rated as the 21st best place to live in America, Hunter's Creek is convenient to shopping and dining, great schools and is beautifully maintained!



No Pets Allowed



