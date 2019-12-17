All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE

14444 Estrella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14444 Estrella Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
December move in Special! This newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quite area of Hunters Creek in the Terra Vista subdivision. Upon entering this beautiful home you are greeted by a spacious living room and dining room. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space along the breakfast area and overlooking the family room. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Home is adjacent to West Creek Elementary School and it's near shopping, dining and major road ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have any available units?
14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have?
Some of 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College