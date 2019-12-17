14444 ESTRELLA DRIVE

Amenities

December move in Special! This newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quite area of Hunters Creek in the Terra Vista subdivision. Upon entering this beautiful home you are greeted by a spacious living room and dining room. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space along the breakfast area and overlooking the family room. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Home is adjacent to West Creek Elementary School and it's near shopping, dining and major road ways.