Hunters Creek, FL
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:18 AM

14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY

14212 Sports Club Way · (321) 278-5512
Hunters Creek
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
1 Bedrooms
Location

14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2225 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek. This two story home sits on a golf course! It has a Double master, brand new carpet, oval tub double shower on the 1st floor, 3 walk in closets, wood flooring, and new faucets installed. This home is located in a Golf course community sitting on whole #8. This home also includes a Rain soft water treatment system, as well as extra security locks on each entry door as well on the sliding door for added privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have any available units?
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have?
Some of 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY does offer parking.
Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have a pool?
No, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have accessible units?
No, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
