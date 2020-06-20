14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY

Amenities

Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek. This two story home sits on a golf course! It has a Double master, brand new carpet, oval tub double shower on the 1st floor, 3 walk in closets, wood flooring, and new faucets installed. This home is located in a Golf course community sitting on whole #8. This home also includes a Rain soft water treatment system, as well as extra security locks on each entry door as well on the sliding door for added privacy.