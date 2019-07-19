14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Your search stops here! The house will be available for Showing Sunday, July 14, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 between 12pm-3pm. Ready to Move-in on July 15. CALL to schedule an appointment TODAY!!! This immaculate, beautiful 4/2.5 two story home nestled in the highly desirable Hunter's Creek in an absolute must see! It is located in a private golf course gated community. From the moment you walk thought the front door, you will be impressed with the large wide open floor plan, couple with tons of natural light that surely leave you amaze. The home has beautiful porcelain ceramic title flooring throughout the entire first floor, including the first floor master bedroom that has a large walking closet. The large, spacious kitchen opens up to the living room with awesome views of the Hunters Creek golf course and a beautiful back yard. Upstairs you will find tree more bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Do you like entertainment? Do you like good restaurants? Do you like good shopping and the convenience of been close to "A" schools and major highways? The Loop, the Crosslands Shopping Center, the Village Shopping Center, the Florida Mall, beaches, Kennedy Space Center, Orlando International Airport, Lockheed Martin, Siemens Westing House, Disney World, Sea World, Universal Studios and much more is minutes from this property! Hunter's Creek is truly one of Orlando's best neighborhoods.