Hunters Creek, FL
14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY

14209 Sports Club Way
Hunters Creek
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14209 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your search stops here! The house will be available for Showing Sunday, July 14, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 between 12pm-3pm. Ready to Move-in on July 15. CALL to schedule an appointment TODAY!!! This immaculate, beautiful 4/2.5 two story home nestled in the highly desirable Hunter's Creek in an absolute must see! It is located in a private golf course gated community. From the moment you walk thought the front door, you will be impressed with the large wide open floor plan, couple with tons of natural light that surely leave you amaze. The home has beautiful porcelain ceramic title flooring throughout the entire first floor, including the first floor master bedroom that has a large walking closet. The large, spacious kitchen opens up to the living room with awesome views of the Hunters Creek golf course and a beautiful back yard. Upstairs you will find tree more bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Do you like entertainment? Do you like good restaurants? Do you like good shopping and the convenience of been close to "A" schools and major highways? The Loop, the Crosslands Shopping Center, the Village Shopping Center, the Florida Mall, beaches, Kennedy Space Center, Orlando International Airport, Lockheed Martin, Siemens Westing House, Disney World, Sea World, Universal Studios and much more is minutes from this property! Hunter's Creek is truly one of Orlando's best neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have any available units?
14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have?
Some of 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY offers parking.
Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have a pool?
No, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have accessible units?
No, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14209 SPORTS CLUB WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
