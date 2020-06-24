13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool racquetball court tennis court

Apartment for rent in the prestigious Hunters Creek Community of Orlando.

This community offers: Reserved parking space, swimming pool with Jacuzzi, basketball field, racquetball field, gym, tennis court, plenty of lakes an much more. The apartment has a balcony overlooking one of the many lakes. It also has an antenna which capture about 60 channels in case you want avoid cable. There is plenty of parking for visito

No Dogs Allowed



