13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424

Amenities
OWNER - Property Id: 100485
Apartment for rent in the prestigious Hunters Creek Community of Orlando.
This community offers: Reserved parking space, swimming pool with Jacuzzi, basketball field, racquetball field, gym, tennis court, plenty of lakes an much more. The apartment has a balcony overlooking one of the many lakes. It also has an antenna which capture about 60 channels in case you want avoid cable. There is plenty of parking for visito
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100485
Property Id 100485
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4707909)