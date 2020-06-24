All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424

13838 Fairway Island Dr Unit 1424 · No Longer Available
Location

13838 Fairway Island Dr Unit 1424, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
OWNER - Property Id: 100485

Apartment for rent in the prestigious Hunters Creek Community of Orlando.
This community offers: Reserved parking space, swimming pool with Jacuzzi, basketball field, racquetball field, gym, tennis court, plenty of lakes an much more. The apartment has a balcony overlooking one of the many lakes. It also has an antenna which capture about 60 channels in case you want avoid cable. There is plenty of parking for visito
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100485
Property Id 100485

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4707909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have any available units?
13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have?
Some of 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 currently offering any rent specials?
13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 pet-friendly?
No, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 offer parking?
Yes, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 offers parking.
Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have a pool?
Yes, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 has a pool.
Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have accessible units?
No, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13838 Fairway Island Dr 1424 does not have units with air conditioning.
