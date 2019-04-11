13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground tennis court

FURNISHED-Well maintained 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with over sized covered patio and huge yard overlooking beautiful Mallard Lake .Home has been used as a second home and is completely furnished. Home features large kitchen, dinette area, family room overlooking lake. Formal Living and dining in from of home. Falcon Pointe has its own community park with basketball , tennis, playground and walking path. Enjoy all the Amenities that Hunters Creek has to offer. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools. Minutes from major highways : 417, Florida turnpike, Osceola parkway. Call for appointment.