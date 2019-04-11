All apartments in Hunters Creek
13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE

13440 Falcon Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13440 Falcon Pointe Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
FURNISHED-Well maintained 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with over sized covered patio and huge yard overlooking beautiful Mallard Lake .Home has been used as a second home and is completely furnished. Home features large kitchen, dinette area, family room overlooking lake. Formal Living and dining in from of home. Falcon Pointe has its own community park with basketball , tennis, playground and walking path. Enjoy all the Amenities that Hunters Creek has to offer. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools. Minutes from major highways : 417, Florida turnpike, Osceola parkway. Call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13440 FALCON POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
