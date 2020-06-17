All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:53 AM

13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE

13028 Islamorada Drive · (407) 409-8773
Location

13028 Islamorada Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3092 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Hunters Creek, a centrally located community near restaurants, shopping, the airport and major highways to expedite your travel. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home also features an semi-open floor plan, a formal dining room, first floor master and a bonus room with a half bath over the garage which makes a wonderful office, play room den or quiet spot to escape. The home has its own private pool within a fenced in yard and a spacious pool area with large covered entertainment space for those weekend or day end retreats. Land & pool maintenance are included in the rental fee, along with garbage and HOA fees. Don't delay, this property won't be on the market long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have any available units?
13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have?
Some of 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
