13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to Hunters Creek, a centrally located community near restaurants, shopping, the airport and major highways to expedite your travel. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home also features an semi-open floor plan, a formal dining room, first floor master and a bonus room with a half bath over the garage which makes a wonderful office, play room den or quiet spot to escape. The home has its own private pool within a fenced in yard and a spacious pool area with large covered entertainment space for those weekend or day end retreats. Land & pool maintenance are included in the rental fee, along with garbage and HOA fees. Don't delay, this property won't be on the market long.