12025 Villanova #106,

Location

12025 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in gated community of Villanova at Hunters Creek, major amenities include a luxurious club house, a 24 hour gym and a beautiful pool and spa. Hunters Creek is a sought after master community with some of the best Orlando area schools nearby. All Orlando theme parks, malls and famous outlet stores are just a short drive away, plus you will find yourself living so close to plenty of gourmet restaurants, national chain stores and the beautiful Loop's shopping center. Income requirement for tenant is at least 3 times of rent per month, please ask listing agent for other requirement details. Property rent AS­IS. $1200/month (18-month lease) or $1250/month (12-month Lease)
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the gated community of Villanova at Hunters Creek, major amenities include a luxurious clubhouse, a 24-hour gym and a beautiful pool and spa. Hunters Creek is a sought after master community with some of the best Orlando area schools nearby. All Orlando theme parks, malls, and famous outlet stores are just a short drive away, plus you will find yourself living so close to plenty of gourmet restaurants, national chain stores and the beautiful Loop's shopping center. Income requirement for tenant is at least 3 times of rent per month, please ask listing agent for other requirement details. Property rent AS­IS. $1500/month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 Villanova #106, have any available units?
12025 Villanova #106, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 12025 Villanova #106, have?
Some of 12025 Villanova #106,'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 Villanova #106, currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Villanova #106, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Villanova #106, pet-friendly?
No, 12025 Villanova #106, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 12025 Villanova #106, offer parking?
Yes, 12025 Villanova #106, offers parking.
Does 12025 Villanova #106, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12025 Villanova #106, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Villanova #106, have a pool?
Yes, 12025 Villanova #106, has a pool.
Does 12025 Villanova #106, have accessible units?
No, 12025 Villanova #106, does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Villanova #106, have units with dishwashers?
No, 12025 Villanova #106, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12025 Villanova #106, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12025 Villanova #106, has units with air conditioning.
