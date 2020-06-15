9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move In Ready town-home located in A-Rate School Area with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom . kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private patio and attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included on the second floor. Ring doorbell and smart AC thermostat. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Watermark amenities including Community Pool and Cabana, Basketball, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid’s Splash Pad. Don't Miss out this home, Call for appointment!