Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:10 PM

9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE

9726 Emerald Berry Drive · (407) 898-4800
Location

9726 Emerald Berry Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move In Ready town-home located in A-Rate School Area with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom . kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private patio and attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included on the second floor. Ring doorbell and smart AC thermostat. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Watermark amenities including Community Pool and Cabana, Basketball, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid’s Splash Pad. Don't Miss out this home, Call for appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have any available units?
9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9726 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
