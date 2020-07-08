All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

9658 Amber Chestnut Way

9658 Amber Chestnut Way · No Longer Available
Location

9658 Amber Chestnut Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
9658 Amber Chestnut Way - The brand new two-story house in Winter Garden! . 3 Bd 2.5 Ba. The floorplan also includes a front porch, back patio, and a two-car, rear-load garage. It has a large kitchen integrated with the dining room and living room, and formal dining room, This community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind, wi-fi certified home design is engineered to keep you connected, Echosmart energy-saving built-in, energy-efficient features enhance the quality of your home, may decrease your monthly utility bills, and reduce your carbon footprint.TOP grade school zone, Windermere High School(public), Windermere Preparatory School(private). The community is surrounded by Orange County National Golf Center! Easy/close to access SR429, 535, 545, US192. To be our FIRST Guest to our beautiful home. Lawn care included. Text to schedule an appointment TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have any available units?
9658 Amber Chestnut Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have?
Some of 9658 Amber Chestnut Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9658 Amber Chestnut Way currently offering any rent specials?
9658 Amber Chestnut Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9658 Amber Chestnut Way pet-friendly?
No, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way offer parking?
Yes, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way offers parking.
Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have a pool?
Yes, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way has a pool.
Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have accessible units?
No, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9658 Amber Chestnut Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9658 Amber Chestnut Way does not have units with air conditioning.

