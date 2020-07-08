Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

9658 Amber Chestnut Way - The brand new two-story house in Winter Garden! . 3 Bd 2.5 Ba. The floorplan also includes a front porch, back patio, and a two-car, rear-load garage. It has a large kitchen integrated with the dining room and living room, and formal dining room, This community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind, wi-fi certified home design is engineered to keep you connected, Echosmart energy-saving built-in, energy-efficient features enhance the quality of your home, may decrease your monthly utility bills, and reduce your carbon footprint.TOP grade school zone, Windermere High School(public), Windermere Preparatory School(private). The community is surrounded by Orange County National Golf Center! Easy/close to access SR429, 535, 545, US192. To be our FIRST Guest to our beautiful home. Lawn care included. Text to schedule an appointment TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5193686)