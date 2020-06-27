All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

9306 Mira Valle Ln

9306 Mira Valle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Mira Valle Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
3/2 Great location - Priced Low, Call Now!, Stunning Corner Lot. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home In Winter Garden For Rent SEE TERMS! Property has been Professionally Refurbished, Very Clean Property, 2 Car Garage, Upstairs Bonus Area Too, Lake View, Huge Master Suite, Living & Dining Rooms, Granite Countertops, 42 Cabinets, Tile Flooring, NEW Carpet, NEW Laminate, Windermere Schools, Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms, COMMUNITY Pool, COMMUNITY Clubhouse, COMMUNITY Park, COMMUNITY Playground, COMMUNITY Tennis Court, COMMUNITY Fitness Center, COMMUNITY Water Playground, COMMUNITY Outdoor Amphitheater, COMMUNITY Dog Park, CONVENIENT To 429, JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World, Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED, Blinds INCLUDED. The deposit amount is based upon the application results. Price with pets $2180.00. AVAILABLE: NOW

RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION

-Pets allowed (No dangerous breeds)(+$200 Per month).
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/

(RLNE4245256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have any available units?
9306 Mira Valle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have?
Some of 9306 Mira Valle Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 Mira Valle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Mira Valle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Mira Valle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9306 Mira Valle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Mira Valle Ln offers parking.
Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 Mira Valle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9306 Mira Valle Ln has a pool.
Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have accessible units?
No, 9306 Mira Valle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 Mira Valle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Mira Valle Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 Mira Valle Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
