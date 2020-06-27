9306 Mira Valle Ln

Amenities

3/2 Great location - Priced Low, Call Now!, Stunning Corner Lot. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home In Winter Garden For Rent SEE TERMS! Property has been Professionally Refurbished, Very Clean Property, 2 Car Garage, Upstairs Bonus Area Too, Lake View, Huge Master Suite, Living & Dining Rooms, Granite Countertops, 42 Cabinets, Tile Flooring, NEW Carpet, NEW Laminate, Windermere Schools, Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms, COMMUNITY Pool, COMMUNITY Clubhouse, COMMUNITY Park, COMMUNITY Playground, COMMUNITY Tennis Court, COMMUNITY Fitness Center, COMMUNITY Water Playground, COMMUNITY Outdoor Amphitheater, COMMUNITY Dog Park, CONVENIENT To 429, JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World, Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED, Blinds INCLUDED. The deposit amount is based upon the application results. Price with pets $2180.00. AVAILABLE: NOW



RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION



-Pets allowed (No dangerous breeds)(+$200 Per month).

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



