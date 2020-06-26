9125 CUT SHOT DRIVE

Amenities

BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN HOME!!! Fabulous and spacious two stories, 5 bedrooms / 3 baths full of upgrades in Winter Garden. Open first floor featuring a formal dining room, beautiful open kitchen with brand new appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island and granite countertops, family room, also in the first floor a guest suite and a full bath. On the second floor the master suite with walking closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. Hurry up this opportunity won't last!