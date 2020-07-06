All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE

9069 Pinch Shot Drive · No Longer Available
Horizon West

Apartments with Pool

2 Bedrooms

Apartments with Parking

Dog Friendly Apartments


Location

9069 Pinch Shot Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You can enjoy the benefits of lower utility costs. The home is fitted with a solar System, significantly reducing on electric cost. The existing system supplies 50% to 80% of total home energy needs. This house is great for the family in a contemporary community. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. It has 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a garden tub and shower in the master bathroom. Tile floor for common areas and carpet in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops. The home is equipped with smart.wireless technologies: RING door bell, AC thermostat, garage door opener and Front door lock, etc Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered (with approval and nonrefundable pet fee). Washer and dryer included as well as lawn care. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have any available units?
9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have?
Some of 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

