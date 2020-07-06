9069 PINCH SHOT DRIVE

Amenities

You can enjoy the benefits of lower utility costs. The home is fitted with a solar System, significantly reducing on electric cost. The existing system supplies 50% to 80% of total home energy needs. This house is great for the family in a contemporary community. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. It has 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a garden tub and shower in the master bathroom. Tile floor for common areas and carpet in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops. The home is equipped with smart.wireless technologies: RING door bell, AC thermostat, garage door opener and Front door lock, etc Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered (with approval and nonrefundable pet fee). Washer and dryer included as well as lawn care. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.