9021 Pinch Shot drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets air conditioning

This spacious luxurious single family home is a new construction, Families will love the open air feel of the kitchen and breakfast nook , perfect for entertaining guests. Additional loft space on the second floor this Home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a spacious master suite and a covered patio. This Ecosmart home comes fully connected with many high tech features . House located in one of the hottest communities and Top rated school, This community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast! At Innovation at Panther View Manors, nature, beauty and community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other with picnic areas & gorgeous views!