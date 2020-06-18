All apartments in Horizon West
9021 Pinch Shot drive

9021 Pinch Shot Drive · (407) 792-6778
Location

9021 Pinch Shot Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
This spacious luxurious single family home is a new construction, Families will love the open air feel of the kitchen and breakfast nook , perfect for entertaining guests. Additional loft space on the second floor this Home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a spacious master suite and a covered patio. This Ecosmart home comes fully connected with many high tech features . House located in one of the hottest communities and Top rated school, This community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast! At Innovation at Panther View Manors, nature, beauty and community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other with picnic areas & gorgeous views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have any available units?
9021 Pinch Shot drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have?
Some of 9021 Pinch Shot drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Pinch Shot drive currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Pinch Shot drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Pinch Shot drive pet-friendly?
No, 9021 Pinch Shot drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive offer parking?
Yes, 9021 Pinch Shot drive does offer parking.
Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Pinch Shot drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have a pool?
No, 9021 Pinch Shot drive does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have accessible units?
No, 9021 Pinch Shot drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 Pinch Shot drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 Pinch Shot drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9021 Pinch Shot drive has units with air conditioning.
