8918 DODDINGTON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Ashton Woods 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Winter Garden available for immediate occupancy! This home features a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, window blinds throughout, ceiling fans in master bedroom and den/office, spacious living areas and bedrooms, fenced yard and an attached two car garage. There is also a front porch and a private back entrance area. The kitchen has a large center island that is wonderful for entertaining and also includes a butler pantry. There is a den/office area located on the first floor along with a 1/2 bathroom which includes a pedestal sink and a hallway closet leading to the garage. The master bedroom is very spacious and separate from the additional bedrooms located upstairs. The master bathroom has a walk-in closet, dual sinks and a custom shower. The laundry area is located upstairs as well for added convenience. The community itself has very nice amenities including a pool, playground, walking paths and more. Close to the 429, Disney and various shopping areas. The monthly rent includes lawn care services. No pets allowed. Schedule your showing today!