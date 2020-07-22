All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

8918 DODDINGTON WAY

8918 Doddington Way · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Doddington Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Ashton Woods 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Winter Garden available for immediate occupancy! This home features a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, window blinds throughout, ceiling fans in master bedroom and den/office, spacious living areas and bedrooms, fenced yard and an attached two car garage. There is also a front porch and a private back entrance area. The kitchen has a large center island that is wonderful for entertaining and also includes a butler pantry. There is a den/office area located on the first floor along with a 1/2 bathroom which includes a pedestal sink and a hallway closet leading to the garage. The master bedroom is very spacious and separate from the additional bedrooms located upstairs. The master bathroom has a walk-in closet, dual sinks and a custom shower. The laundry area is located upstairs as well for added convenience. The community itself has very nice amenities including a pool, playground, walking paths and more. Close to the 429, Disney and various shopping areas. The monthly rent includes lawn care services. No pets allowed. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have any available units?
8918 DODDINGTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have?
Some of 8918 DODDINGTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 DODDINGTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8918 DODDINGTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 DODDINGTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY offers parking.
Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY has a pool.
Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 DODDINGTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 DODDINGTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
