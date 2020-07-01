All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

8736 Peachtree Park Ct.

8736 Peachtree Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8736 Peachtree Park Ct, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Furnished home in Windermere for RENT -
*4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 2 car garage in Peachtree Park subdivision
* This home was built in 2017, 2600 sq. ft.
* 2 Story, furnished home
* Formal Dining room
* Kitchen with a breakfast bar
* Stainless appliances
* Stove, fridge with water combo, dishwasher, microwave
* Washer and dryer included
* Master has glass shower, double vanity, private toilet room, and walk in closets.
* Carpet, tile and hardwood flooring
* Ceiling fans and mini blinds
* Additional storage
* Screened Patio, sprinkler system
* Lawn care included
* Sorry, no pets
This home will be move in ready January 1st 2020

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 approved pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4146826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have any available units?
8736 Peachtree Park Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have?
Some of 8736 Peachtree Park Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8736 Peachtree Park Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. offers parking.
Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have a pool?
No, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8736 Peachtree Park Ct. has units with air conditioning.

