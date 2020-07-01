8736 Peachtree Park Ct.

Amenities

4 Bedroom 3 Bath Furnished home in Windermere for RENT -

*4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 2 car garage in Peachtree Park subdivision

* This home was built in 2017, 2600 sq. ft.

* 2 Story, furnished home

* Formal Dining room

* Kitchen with a breakfast bar

* Stainless appliances

* Stove, fridge with water combo, dishwasher, microwave

* Washer and dryer included

* Master has glass shower, double vanity, private toilet room, and walk in closets.

* Carpet, tile and hardwood flooring

* Ceiling fans and mini blinds

* Additional storage

* Screened Patio, sprinkler system

* Lawn care included

* Sorry, no pets

This home will be move in ready January 1st 2020



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 approved pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



No Pets Allowed



