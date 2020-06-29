All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:00 PM

8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

8636 Powder Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8636 Powder Ridge Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***New SS Appliances, New Carpet, New Laminate Flooring, and New Paint in and out**. Come live in this beautiful 4/2.5 home in the Windermere Trails community. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and granite countertops, a good size living room and separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath; a loft and three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. Laundry room on the second floor. Community amenities include walking trails, playground, dog park, plus a great community pool. The area has great services, a new shopping plaza, and great A-rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College