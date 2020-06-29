8636 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

Amenities
***New SS Appliances, New Carpet, New Laminate Flooring, and New Paint in and out**. Come live in this beautiful 4/2.5 home in the Windermere Trails community. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and granite countertops, a good size living room and separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath; a loft and three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. Laundry room on the second floor. Community amenities include walking trails, playground, dog park, plus a great community pool. The area has great services, a new shopping plaza, and great A-rated schools.