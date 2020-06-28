Amenities

garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. - Upgraded 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a loft. Detached 2 car garage. This corner lot house is at walk distance from playground and community pool. No front neighbors. Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5093435)