8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. - Upgraded 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a loft. Detached 2 car garage. This corner lot house is at walk distance from playground and community pool. No front neighbors. Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5093435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. have any available units?
8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 8557 Lookout Pointe Dr.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8557 Lookout Pointe Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.