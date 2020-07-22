All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:56 PM

8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD

8461 Leeland Archer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8461 Leeland Archer Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located off 535. Enjoy the Fireworks at night from your private patio. Community has great amenities to enjoy the warm Florida summers. Close to shopping and minutes from the Winter Garden Village. All bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy when entertaining guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have any available units?
8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
