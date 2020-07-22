Great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located off 535. Enjoy the Fireworks at night from your private patio. Community has great amenities to enjoy the warm Florida summers. Close to shopping and minutes from the Winter Garden Village. All bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy when entertaining guest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have any available units?
8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.