8461 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located off 535. Enjoy the Fireworks at night from your private patio. Community has great amenities to enjoy the warm Florida summers. Close to shopping and minutes from the Winter Garden Village. All bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy when entertaining guest.