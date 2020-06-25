8150 RED STOPPER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! This Energy Star certified townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and 1738 sq. ft.of living space. The covered porch entryway leads to a beautiful open floorplan. The wood look tile throughout the 1st floor gives it a contemporary feel. The impressive living and dining areas are open to the well-appointed kitchen with granite counters that complement the rich wood tones of the 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances a large island with sink and breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and a desk work area. The openness of the kitchen not only allows the chef to be part of the activities in the dining and great room but affords easy access to the outside , brick pavered ,fenced patio. This extra large courtyard adjoins the 2 car garage and has plenty of room for entertaining or just relaxing after a hectic day!The 3 carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans and laundry area are all upstairs. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with double sink, granite counter vanity, Garden tub and separate shower.. There is also a second full bathroom with tub and granite counters. The efficient appliances should result in low utility bills and lawn care is included. It is located in desirable Summerlake with a community pool, club house with gym and rec room, tennis and basketball courts, playground and many planned parks. This area is conveniently located to shopping , dinning, entertainment and Disney. Make this your home! Sorry, no pets.