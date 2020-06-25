All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

8150 RED STOPPER LANE

8150 Red Stopper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8150 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! This Energy Star certified townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and 1738 sq. ft.of living space. The covered porch entryway leads to a beautiful open floorplan. The wood look tile throughout the 1st floor gives it a contemporary feel. The impressive living and dining areas are open to the well-appointed kitchen with granite counters that complement the rich wood tones of the 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances a large island with sink and breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and a desk work area. The openness of the kitchen not only allows the chef to be part of the activities in the dining and great room but affords easy access to the outside , brick pavered ,fenced patio. This extra large courtyard adjoins the 2 car garage and has plenty of room for entertaining or just relaxing after a hectic day!The 3 carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans and laundry area are all upstairs. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with double sink, granite counter vanity, Garden tub and separate shower.. There is also a second full bathroom with tub and granite counters. The efficient appliances should result in low utility bills and lawn care is included. It is located in desirable Summerlake with a community pool, club house with gym and rec room, tennis and basketball courts, playground and many planned parks. This area is conveniently located to shopping , dinning, entertainment and Disney. Make this your home! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have any available units?
8150 RED STOPPER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have?
Some of 8150 RED STOPPER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 RED STOPPER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8150 RED STOPPER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 RED STOPPER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE offers parking.
Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE has a pool.
Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have accessible units?
No, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8150 RED STOPPER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8150 RED STOPPER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
