Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

8130 Tropical Kingbird Street

8130 Tropical Kingbird Street · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Tropical Kingbird Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2014 construction home is situated in the highly desired community of Summerlake in Winter Garden. This community is loaded with amenities such as a resort style pool & Clubhouse, a Splashpad, Fitness Center as well as walking trails and several parks for children. This community also has nightly views of the fireworks from the parks. The interior features 5-Bedrooms & 3-Bathrooms with an open floor plan and a 1st Floor Guest Room & full Bathroom. The Kitchen features a gas stove and a ton of counter space, with a large bar top, walk-in pantry, and caf?? space which opens to the family room. The 2nd level features a spacious bonus room, large Master Bedroom and (3) Guest Bedrooms w/an additional Bathroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have any available units?
8130 Tropical Kingbird Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have?
Some of 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Tropical Kingbird Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street is pet friendly.
Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street offer parking?
No, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street does not offer parking.
Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have a pool?
Yes, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street has a pool.
Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have accessible units?
No, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Tropical Kingbird Street does not have units with air conditioning.
