8130 Tropical Kingbird Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance gym pool clubhouse range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2014 construction home is situated in the highly desired community of Summerlake in Winter Garden. This community is loaded with amenities such as a resort style pool & Clubhouse, a Splashpad, Fitness Center as well as walking trails and several parks for children. This community also has nightly views of the fireworks from the parks. The interior features 5-Bedrooms & 3-Bathrooms with an open floor plan and a 1st Floor Guest Room & full Bathroom. The Kitchen features a gas stove and a ton of counter space, with a large bar top, walk-in pantry, and caf?? space which opens to the family room. The 2nd level features a spacious bonus room, large Master Bedroom and (3) Guest Bedrooms w/an additional Bathroom.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.