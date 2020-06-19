All apartments in Horizon West
8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:00 AM

8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE

8085 Glenlloyd Avenue · (407) 694-5843
Location

8085 Glenlloyd Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1599 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
yoga
BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN! This SPACIOUS 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath Townhome is nestled in beautiful Hawksmoor, a master-planned community with expansive views of the beautiful Lake Needham and preserved wetlands. You will be impressed by this two-level townhome which is a perfect blend of modern construction and energy efficiency. The first floor is an open-concept plan with large windows in the gathering room that look out into the courtyard. The flex room near the foyer can be used as an office or diningroom. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and an over-sized island. Beyond the living area you will step down into the 14' x 13' private courtyard which leads to the TWO-CAR GARAGE at the rear of the property. Upstairs are the comfortable bedrooms. The master is separated from the secondary bedrooms, giving you a luxurious, private feel. The utility room is also conveniently located upstairs and contains a washer and dryer. Community amenities include a resort-style Zero-entry pool, shade pavilion, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, scenic trails, a neighborhood park, Yoga lawn, playground, and a kid's splash pad. Hawksmoor is just a short drive to Disney, shopping street US 192, the new Orlando Health Hospital, Orange County National Golf Center, historic Downtown Winter Garden, Downtown Windermere, Winter Garden Village, and a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment, especially in the new Hamlin Town Shopping Center. RESERVE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have any available units?
8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have?
Some of 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8085 GLENLLOYD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
