Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8056 John Hancock Dr

8056 John Hancock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8056 John Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous two story home in beautiful Summerlake community in Winter Garden. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable community of Summerlake! The home features an open floor plan, separate formal dining and kitchen dining areas. Luxurious kitchen and master bathroom. The kitchen features 42 inch upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and breakfast seating area. It is a extra large corner lot already fenced and ready to add your pool, extended brick driveway and walkway around the garage. Laundry room is located upstairs for additional convenience. Covered front and back porches in addition to the landscaped yard make it easy to enjoy the natural Florida surroundings. Community amenities include a resort style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, soccer fields, zip line, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes from the New Hamlin Town Center (includes Publix, Walmart, Starbucks, gyms, Chase Bank, luxury cinema etc.), Winter Garden Village (includes Target, BestBuy, Bed bath and beyond etc.) and Disney. Easy access to major expressways like 429. Close to Downtown Windermere. Great location and excellent schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8056 John Hancock Dr have any available units?
8056 John Hancock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8056 John Hancock Dr have?
Some of 8056 John Hancock Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8056 John Hancock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8056 John Hancock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8056 John Hancock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8056 John Hancock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8056 John Hancock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8056 John Hancock Dr offers parking.
Does 8056 John Hancock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8056 John Hancock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8056 John Hancock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8056 John Hancock Dr has a pool.
Does 8056 John Hancock Dr have accessible units?
No, 8056 John Hancock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8056 John Hancock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8056 John Hancock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8056 John Hancock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8056 John Hancock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

