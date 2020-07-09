8056 John Hancock Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous two story home in beautiful Summerlake community in Winter Garden. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable community of Summerlake! The home features an open floor plan, separate formal dining and kitchen dining areas. Luxurious kitchen and master bathroom. The kitchen features 42 inch upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and breakfast seating area. It is a extra large corner lot already fenced and ready to add your pool, extended brick driveway and walkway around the garage. Laundry room is located upstairs for additional convenience. Covered front and back porches in addition to the landscaped yard make it easy to enjoy the natural Florida surroundings. Community amenities include a resort style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, soccer fields, zip line, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes from the New Hamlin Town Center (includes Publix, Walmart, Starbucks, gyms, Chase Bank, luxury cinema etc.), Winter Garden Village (includes Target, BestBuy, Bed bath and beyond etc.) and Disney. Easy access to major expressways like 429. Close to Downtown Windermere. Great location and excellent schools!