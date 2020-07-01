All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

7749 MOSER AVENUE

7749 Moser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7749 Moser Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with two car garage is located at the end of a quiet street with no rear neighbors. All appliances including washer, dryer, and ceiling fans. Spacious kitchen, dining area, living room, and half-bath on the first floor, with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second story. Perfectly appointed with large, private outside patio area leading to the 2-car garage. Amenities abound with community pool, club house, playground, walking/jogging/biking paths. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have any available units?
7749 MOSER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have?
Some of 7749 MOSER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 MOSER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7749 MOSER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 MOSER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7749 MOSER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7749 MOSER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7749 MOSER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 7749 MOSER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7749 MOSER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7749 MOSER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7749 MOSER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7749 MOSER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

