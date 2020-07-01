7749 MOSER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with two car garage is located at the end of a quiet street with no rear neighbors. All appliances including washer, dryer, and ceiling fans. Spacious kitchen, dining area, living room, and half-bath on the first floor, with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second story. Perfectly appointed with large, private outside patio area leading to the 2-car garage. Amenities abound with community pool, club house, playground, walking/jogging/biking paths. MUST SEE!