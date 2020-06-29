7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Like new- Elegant Home in a New area that is up and coming. This is a Spacious & Beautiful 1 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths 2 car garage with approximately 2,300 Sq.Ft. of living space. It is a terrific floor plan and offers a large open kitchen with a large kitchen nook, large granite island counter top, granite in all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, large walk in kitchen pantry, 42’ cherry cabinets, large garden tub in master, washer and dryer, no one in your back yard, a formal dining room, and a very spacious family room. This home offers an open air feel of the kitchen with the dining room and family room being perfect for entertaining family and guests. Home has tile in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. This community offers a boat dock, Clubhouse/Pool/Fitness/kid Splash pad etc. Easy Access to the 429,turnpike and 408 in order to get you to and from Downtown Orlando/The Airport and more with ease. Features 2 car garage, indoor utility, bike trails, Picnic Areas, Lake Activities. The lawn care included! Great location and excellent schools! Great view of Disney fireworks every night!!!!!