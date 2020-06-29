All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE

7564 Bishop Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7564 Bishop Square Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Like new- Elegant Home in a New area that is up and coming. This is a Spacious & Beautiful 1 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths 2 car garage with approximately 2,300 Sq.Ft. of living space. It is a terrific floor plan and offers a large open kitchen with a large kitchen nook, large granite island counter top, granite in all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, large walk in kitchen pantry, 42’ cherry cabinets, large garden tub in master, washer and dryer, no one in your back yard, a formal dining room, and a very spacious family room. This home offers an open air feel of the kitchen with the dining room and family room being perfect for entertaining family and guests. Home has tile in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. This community offers a boat dock, Clubhouse/Pool/Fitness/kid Splash pad etc. Easy Access to the 429,turnpike and 408 in order to get you to and from Downtown Orlando/The Airport and more with ease. Features 2 car garage, indoor utility, bike trails, Picnic Areas, Lake Activities. The lawn care included! Great location and excellent schools! Great view of Disney fireworks every night!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7564 BISHOP SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College