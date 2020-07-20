7513 Brofield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

4/3.5 Home in Lake Sawyer South - Beautiful corner fenced in 4 bedroom 3.5 bath located in Lake Sawyer South. Approximately 1/4 acre, 3 car garage. You will feel right at home once you walk in! Open kitchen and spacious, it overlooks the family room. Black appliances. Large master bedroom with walk in closet by Home Design and master bath. The outside patio and backyard is secluded with your own private pool. Located minutes from major highways, restaurants and shopping centers, there is plenty to see and do. Home is behind Disney, where you can see the fireworks. This Home is zoned for the Brand New Windermere High School! Lawn care and pool care (chemicals only) included in rent.

Come see what this amazing home has to offer, call today.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4843102)