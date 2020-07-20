All apartments in Horizon West
7513 Brofield Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

7513 Brofield Avenue

7513 Brofield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7513 Brofield Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
4/3.5 Home in Lake Sawyer South - Beautiful corner fenced in 4 bedroom 3.5 bath located in Lake Sawyer South. Approximately 1/4 acre, 3 car garage. You will feel right at home once you walk in! Open kitchen and spacious, it overlooks the family room. Black appliances. Large master bedroom with walk in closet by Home Design and master bath. The outside patio and backyard is secluded with your own private pool. Located minutes from major highways, restaurants and shopping centers, there is plenty to see and do. Home is behind Disney, where you can see the fireworks. This Home is zoned for the Brand New Windermere High School! Lawn care and pool care (chemicals only) included in rent.
Come see what this amazing home has to offer, call today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4843102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Brofield Avenue have any available units?
7513 Brofield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7513 Brofield Avenue have?
Some of 7513 Brofield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Brofield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Brofield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Brofield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Brofield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Brofield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7513 Brofield Avenue offers parking.
Does 7513 Brofield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Brofield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Brofield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7513 Brofield Avenue has a pool.
Does 7513 Brofield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7513 Brofield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Brofield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 Brofield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 Brofield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 Brofield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
