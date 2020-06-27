All apartments in Horizon West
7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD
7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD

7511 Lake Hancock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7511 Lake Hancock Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is a Taylor Morrison home Jamestown model with extended master suite, and extended screen/covered porch. This home has all the extras and is in model home condition.. Large open kitchen with beautiful granite counter and wood cabinets, large island.. kitchen is open to both the dinette and the family room. Split bedroom plan with huge master suite, this was built with the bedroom and sitting room all in one space. Home has a formal dining room and dinette off the kitchen. Large family room has sliding glass door which lead out onto the extended lanai. The lot is a great location green space behind and on the side, short walk to the club house. Great Hamlin location, with all new Publix and shopping plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have any available units?
7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
