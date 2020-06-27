7511 LAKE HANCOCK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is a Taylor Morrison home Jamestown model with extended master suite, and extended screen/covered porch. This home has all the extras and is in model home condition.. Large open kitchen with beautiful granite counter and wood cabinets, large island.. kitchen is open to both the dinette and the family room. Split bedroom plan with huge master suite, this was built with the bedroom and sitting room all in one space. Home has a formal dining room and dinette off the kitchen. Large family room has sliding glass door which lead out onto the extended lanai. The lot is a great location green space behind and on the side, short walk to the club house. Great Hamlin location, with all new Publix and shopping plaza.