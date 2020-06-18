All apartments in Horizon West
7500 Loon Avenue

7500 Loon Avenue · (407) 641-5049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7500 Loon Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7500 Loon Avenue · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1721 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Winter Garden 4 Bedrm Home For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: April 14, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1950.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2050.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2050.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1950/mo
7500 Loon Avenue
Winter Garden, Florida 34787
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: West Lake Hancock Estates
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1721
Year Built: 2017

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Oversized Garage
*Brick Pavered Driveway
*Home On Large Corner Lot
*Granite Countertops In Kitchen & Baths
*42 Cabinets
*Eat in Kitchen
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*1 Minute Walk To Community Pool
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 429, & Turnpike
*JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: April 14, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Turnpike S take exit 267A for FL-429, take exit 15, turn right onto New Independence Pkwy, turn left onto State Rd 545, take a slight right onto Porter Rd, take 2nd exit at roundabout Lake Hancock Blvd, in 250ft turn right, destination on right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE3213840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

