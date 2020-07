Amenities

Beautiful very spacious home, with brand new carpets. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a studio in the back that has a very spacious bedroom, its own bathroom and closet! .Windermere Sound is a great place to call home conveniently located near theme parks. Amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and tot lot. Top-rated local schools as well as amazing conservation and wetland sites, parks, and walking and biking trails.