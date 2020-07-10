7349 ELLA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wide open floor plan in Winderemere Sound - Beautiful house 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Bathrooms located in the desirable community of WINDERMERE SOUND. Available NOW!!!. The house features a spacious Family room and bright open dining room/Kitchen and Den combo that is completely tiled. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counter top, 42" cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has carpet and a walk in closet. The master bath features stand up shower. The home also features a spacious 2 car garage. Enjoy the gorgeous Disney fireworks show every night. Windermere Sound is a community that includes amenities, such as a clubhouse, pools, tennis court, playground and basketball court.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or please text (321) 895-9954 or email ella7349@rent.dynasty.com.



(RLNE5276602)