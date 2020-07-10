All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

7349 ELLA LANE

7349 Ella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7349 Ella Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wide open floor plan in Winderemere Sound - Beautiful house 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Bathrooms located in the desirable community of WINDERMERE SOUND. Available NOW!!!. The house features a spacious Family room and bright open dining room/Kitchen and Den combo that is completely tiled. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counter top, 42" cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has carpet and a walk in closet. The master bath features stand up shower. The home also features a spacious 2 car garage. Enjoy the gorgeous Disney fireworks show every night. Windermere Sound is a community that includes amenities, such as a clubhouse, pools, tennis court, playground and basketball court.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or please text (321) 895-9954 or email ella7349@rent.dynasty.com.

(RLNE5276602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 ELLA LANE have any available units?
7349 ELLA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7349 ELLA LANE have?
Some of 7349 ELLA LANE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 ELLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7349 ELLA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 ELLA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7349 ELLA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7349 ELLA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7349 ELLA LANE offers parking.
Does 7349 ELLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7349 ELLA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 ELLA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7349 ELLA LANE has a pool.
Does 7349 ELLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 7349 ELLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 ELLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7349 ELLA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7349 ELLA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7349 ELLA LANE has units with air conditioning.

