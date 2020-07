Amenities

pet friendly pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

- This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome. Ashlin Park is a nice community located in the beautiful town of Windermere. This neighborhood offers a community pool and clubhouse for your comfort and convenience. Ashlin Park is an ideal location due to its proximity to the Lakeside Shopping Center, many highly rated K-12 schools and Walt Disney World.



1 yr

$125.00 Administration

$350.Fee per pet $25. Pet Application

Call office for information on Mandatory Fee



(RLNE5337396)