7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT

Amenities
Independence! INCLUDES Carriage house 1 bedroom and 1 bath over the 3 CAR GARAGE ***MUST HAVE OVER 650+ CREDIT FOR ALL APPLICANTS **APPLICATIONS ARE NON REFUNDABLE**Great corner lot with beautiful location across from a pond ** RENT INCL CARRIAGE HOUSE OVER GARAGE-1 BDRM, 1 BATH and 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in the main home ** Huge master 21x22' with private covered balcony plus a 2nd master en-suite with a walk out covered balcony ** Newer laminate flooring thru the kitchen, living room, dining room and staircase** Covered patio ** Rent incl cable, internet, lawn, pest, trash ** Tenant to verify square footage. HOA incl amazing community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards, 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner, on-site community property mgr and more! 429 entrance approx. about 1 mile from back of Independence as well as new movie theatre, Publix grocery store, restaurants & other shopping in the Hamlin area!