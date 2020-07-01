All apartments in Horizon West
7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT

7121 Blue Indigo Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Blue Indigo Crescent, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Independence! INCLUDES Carriage house 1 bedroom and 1 bath over the 3 CAR GARAGE ***MUST HAVE OVER 650+ CREDIT FOR ALL APPLICANTS **APPLICATIONS ARE NON REFUNDABLE**Great corner lot with beautiful location across from a pond ** RENT INCL CARRIAGE HOUSE OVER GARAGE-1 BDRM, 1 BATH and 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in the main home ** Huge master 21x22' with private covered balcony plus a 2nd master en-suite with a walk out covered balcony ** Newer laminate flooring thru the kitchen, living room, dining room and staircase** Covered patio ** Rent incl cable, internet, lawn, pest, trash ** Tenant to verify square footage. HOA incl amazing community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards, 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner, on-site community property mgr and more! 429 entrance approx. about 1 mile from back of Independence as well as new movie theatre, Publix grocery store, restaurants & other shopping in the Hamlin area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have any available units?
7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have?
Some of 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT is pet friendly.
Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT offer parking?
Yes, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT offers parking.
Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have a pool?
Yes, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT has a pool.
Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 BLUE INDIGO CRESCENT does not have units with air conditioning.

