7118 Enchanted Lake Drive

Amenities
Four Bedroom Home at Lakeview Pointe in Winter Garden - Spectacular single family home with tasteful upgrades and a spacious floor plan with over 2,200 square feet. One bedroom and half bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom plus two more rooms upstairs. Upgrades throughout include: screened-in lanai between living room and garage; kitchen faucet with hand sensor; Whirlpool and KitchenAid appliances; large walk-in pantry closet; granite countertops; crown molding and tray ceilings; 9 ft designer doors; his and hers closets in master bedroom; ceramic tile floors downstairs; upgraded carpet upstairs; walk-in laundry with utility sink. Furthermore this home has an additional family room / den upstairs. Built in 2016. Lawn care included. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and a park.
Rental requirements:
- monthly household income 3x the rent amount
- credit score of at least 600
- history of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years
- no previous evictions
- no pending bankruptcies
- 1 small dog under 25 lbs. only. $500 pet deposit.
To schedule a viewing please call (407) 720-9621. Thank you.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4293407)