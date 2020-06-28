7118 Enchanted Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Four Bedroom Home at Lakeview Pointe in Winter Garden - Spectacular single family home with tasteful upgrades and a spacious floor plan with over 2,200 square feet. One bedroom and half bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom plus two more rooms upstairs. Upgrades throughout include: screened-in lanai between living room and garage; kitchen faucet with hand sensor; Whirlpool and KitchenAid appliances; large walk-in pantry closet; granite countertops; crown molding and tray ceilings; 9 ft designer doors; his and hers closets in master bedroom; ceramic tile floors downstairs; upgraded carpet upstairs; walk-in laundry with utility sink. Furthermore this home has an additional family room / den upstairs. Built in 2016. Lawn care included. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and a park.



Rental requirements:

- monthly household income 3x the rent amount

- credit score of at least 600

- history of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years

- no previous evictions

- no pending bankruptcies

- 1 small dog under 25 lbs. only. $500 pet deposit.



To schedule a viewing please call (407) 720-9621. Thank you.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4293407)