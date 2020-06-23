All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

6866 Trellis Vine Loop

6866 Trellis Vine Loop
Location

6866 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6866 Trellis Vine Loop Available 12/05/19 5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This brand new home at Windstone is a gorgeous two-story home with five bedrooms, four baths, and a two-car garage. It offers an open floor plan with an expansive great room featuring an elegant display of windows to create a naturally luminous home, casual dining area, and kitchen.

The casual dining area allows outdoor access to a lanai and the kitchen provides plenty of counter space as well as an oversized island and a walk-in pantry. The first floor also includes an optional dining room/den/second master suite with coffered ceilings, second bedroom and laundry room.

The second floor of this plan includes a master suite with coffered ceilings, a master bath with large shower and walk-in closet, three bedrooms (one with walk-in closet), and two baths. A myriad of options allows this home to be customized for the way your family lives, including a first floor game-room, study, and upstairs with a loft.

Sunset Park Elementary
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School

Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.

CALL OR TEXT Chris at 407-437-7133 SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!!

Number 1 Broker LLC
407-566-3400

(RLNE4625020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop have any available units?
6866 Trellis Vine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 6866 Trellis Vine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6866 Trellis Vine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6866 Trellis Vine Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop offers parking.
Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop have a pool?
No, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop have accessible units?
No, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6866 Trellis Vine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6866 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
