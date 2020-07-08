All apartments in Horizon West
6815 CULTIVATION WAY
6815 CULTIVATION WAY

6815 Cultivation Way · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Cultivation Way, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
INDEPENDENCE! Great location few doors down from park / greenspace area ** Next street over from main Independence entrance ** One story home with 3 bedrms and 2 full baths ** BRAND NEW carpeting ** Neutral decor thru-out ** All kit appliances included including washer and dryer ** Separate space in the front of home -use as a dining room or family room ** Gas furnace ** 2 car garage ** Rent includes cable, Internet and trash! Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards, 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner, on-site community property mgr. New stores, restaurants, movie theater, Publix grocery store, Starbucks and business services all +/-1 mile from Independence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have any available units?
6815 CULTIVATION WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have?
Some of 6815 CULTIVATION WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 CULTIVATION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6815 CULTIVATION WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 CULTIVATION WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY offers parking.
Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY has a pool.
Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have accessible units?
No, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 CULTIVATION WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 CULTIVATION WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

