6815 CULTIVATION WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room tennis court

INDEPENDENCE! Great location few doors down from park / greenspace area ** Next street over from main Independence entrance ** One story home with 3 bedrms and 2 full baths ** BRAND NEW carpeting ** Neutral decor thru-out ** All kit appliances included including washer and dryer ** Separate space in the front of home -use as a dining room or family room ** Gas furnace ** 2 car garage ** Rent includes cable, Internet and trash! Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards, 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner, on-site community property mgr. New stores, restaurants, movie theater, Publix grocery store, Starbucks and business services all +/-1 mile from Independence!