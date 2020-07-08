6815 CULTIVATION WAY

Amenities
INDEPENDENCE! Great location few doors down from park / greenspace area ** Next street over from main Independence entrance ** One story home with 3 bedrms and 2 full baths ** BRAND NEW carpeting ** Neutral decor thru-out ** All kit appliances included including washer and dryer ** Separate space in the front of home -use as a dining room or family room ** Gas furnace ** 2 car garage ** Rent includes cable, Internet and trash! Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards, 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner, on-site community property mgr. New stores, restaurants, movie theater, Publix grocery store, Starbucks and business services all +/-1 mile from Independence!